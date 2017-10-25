Three Isle of Wight charities are saying thank you to Wight AID, following donations of nearly £10,000 in total.

Ryde’s Phoenix Project have been given £4500, which will go towards purchasing a new minibus.

The charity helps adults on the Isle of Wight with learning difficulties by giving people a place to meet up – and taking groups out on day trips.

Another £7,000 is needed before they can buy the new bus, but Louise Smith from the Project says they’re “so happy and so grateful” for the helping hand

Support worker, Louise continued:

“We can’t wait to get it working and get the bus into action. We have day services going out everyday – bowling, swimming, HORSE RIDING. The vehicles are in use a lot, so this money is going to be really helpful.”

LISTEN: Project Phoenix’s Louise Smith tells Isle of Wight Radio about the Wight AID donation.

Another charity benefiting from Wight AID’s latest grant is Isle of Wight Prostate Cancer Support Group.

More than £1000 has been given to the group. The money will go towards replacing banners which are displayed all over the Isle of Wight.

Chairman, Dave Kiely said:

“It means an awful lot. We’re now in a position to replace all of the banners that we’ve got around the Island – we’ve got over 30 banners in strategic locations. They raise awareness about prostate cancer and the need for men to take their health seriously – particular for men to get a PSA test.”

LISTEN: Isle of Wight Prostate Cancer’s Chairman explains why the money is so important for the Island.

Blue Sea Protection has been given more £4270.00 towards its project Save our Seas ‘Operation Seasweep’. It aims to raise awareness of pollution of the sea. The charity’s hope is to stop nets ‘ghost fishing’ marine life around the Isle of Wight.

