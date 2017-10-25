More than half of women have been victims of sexual harassment at least once, according to a Sky Data poll.

Almost a quarter of men who responded to the survey also said they had been victims of sexual harassment at some point in their lives.

The findings come in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal – which has prompted women across the world to share their experiences of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

The Sky Data poll found:

:: 55% of women and 22% of men say they have been sexually harassed

:: 31% of women and 13% of men say they have been sexually harassed at work

:: 52% of women and 19% of men say they have been sexually harassed outside work

Twitter revealed on Tuesday that the #MeToo social media movement – which went viral after a tweet from actress Alyssa Milano – has extended to 85 countries, with 1.7 million messages posted using the hashtag.

In the UK women have been encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #itsrevolting.

Hannah Price, founder of Revolt Sexual Assault, told Sky News she decided to launch the campaign after enduring sexual harassment while at university.

She said: My experience of sexual harassment at university was kind of inescapable, you couldn’t really get away from it.

It was quite overwhelming – whether you were in a club or walking down the street. That really shocked me to the core and I felt I needed to do something about it.

In Bristol, sexual harassment on the streets has become such a problem that Avon & Somerset Police has become the third force in the country to create a category for gender within hate crime.

The Bristol Street Harassment Project has been mapping verbal and physical attacks across the city.

Charlotte Gage from Bristol Women’s Voice told Sky News: We had increasing numbers of women coming to us to talk about street harassment as a particular problem in Bristol.

We wanted to explore that and see what could be done about it – how we could challenge those behaviours and think about how people could address that and work towards creating a zero tolerance city.

