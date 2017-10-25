Ian Wright believes it is time for Theo Walcott to leave Arsenal after becoming marginalised from the first-team setup.

Walcott has made just three Premier League appearances for the club so far this season, all as a substitute, with all of his regular action coming in the cup competitions so far.

The 28-year-old played the full match on Tuesday night as Arsenal overcame Norwich in the Carabao Cup, but had a disappointing game at the Emirates Stadium despite their 2-1 win.

When asked on Tuesday night’s edition of The Debate on Sky Sports Premier League whether it was time for Walcott to move on, Wright said: I think so, for [his own] sake.

I’m not sure where he can go now with Arsenal and he’s only playing in the Carabao Cup and the Europa League.

He’ll want to finish on a high in respect of what he’s doing, he’s given Arsenal great service in the time he’s been there and for me he should move on for himself.

Wright and presenter Kelly Cates were joined by Derby County striker Darren Bent on the show, and he agreed that it was time for Walcott to seek a new start.

The freshness of a move somewhere else might be perfect for him, said Bent. He’s been there for a long, long time now and I’m not quite sure how much more he can improve while he’s there.

But you never know, sometimes you can go somewhere else with new surroundings and, all of a sudden, you can kick on again. Maybe that’s what he needs.

