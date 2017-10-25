A staggering 12 tries were scored by Sandown & Shanklin as they routed Overton in rugby’s London and South East Snows Group Hampshire 1.

A quick start from the Hurricanes soon found the visitors Overton four tries down and very much second best in the contest. Consistent pressure from man of the match Henry Bagnall around the park was not allowing the Overton attackers much time on the ball and causing them to rush their decisions. This presented the Hurricanes with a 34-0 lead at the half-time break, and the ability to play down the hill in the second half.

The second half began in the same vein as the second, with the Hurricanes in control as Overton struggled into the wind. A further six tries scored by the hosts in the second half, but they could not maintain their clean record in defence, as the visitors managed to score. Man of the Match Tom Borrer completed a fine afternoon, with a points haul of 21 points in all.

On Saturday (28) the Hurricanes face a much sterner test, as they travel away to Millbrook, who are sitting just above the Hurricanes in the table in second place. The Sandown & Shanklin 2nd XV are at home to Tottonians 4th XV at the Fairway.

Contributed match report