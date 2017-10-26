An actress has claimed Harvey Weinstein raped her after the 2008 BAFTAs ceremony.

Natassia Malthe, who has been in about 50 films, told a news conference in New York that the disgraced film producer assaulted her in a London hotel on 10 February, 2008, while she was working as a spokeswoman for LG.

She said that, after returning to her room at London’s Sanderson Hotel, she heard Weinstein repeatedly pounding on her door.

He allegedly entered her room, began masturbating and implied she would get a film role if she had sex with him.

:: Weinstein: The women behind the claims

Malthe, now 43, said: I was sitting on the bed talking to Harvey when he pushed me back and forced himself on me, it was not consensual.

I was completely grossed out. I believe that I disassociated during the time that he was having sex with me.

I laid still and closed my eyes and just wanted it to end. I was like a dead person. Afterwards I lay there in complete disgust.

She was given a script the next day, she said, and believed that she had a role in the film Nine, which was to star Daniel Day-Lewis, Nicole Kidman and Judi Dench.

But during a meeting at a Beverly Hills hotel, Weinstein allegedly asked her to be part of a threesome with him and another woman.

She refused, saying that a role in a movie was not worth it.

He was angry, calling her an ungrateful c***, she claimed.

It comes as the Honours Forfeiture Committee reportedly looks at whether Weinstein should be stripped of his CBE, with a decision expected within weeks.

He was awarded the honour for outstanding contribution to the British film industry in 2004.

The latest allegations against him from Malthe follow an announcement by actress Dominique Huett that she is suing the film studio co-founded by Weinstein after her own allegation of rape.

The Blue Bloods actress claims Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her and then carried out another sexual act in front of her.

In a £3.8m negligence lawsuit, Huett accuses The Weinstein Company’s executives, officers and employers had actual knowledge of (Harvey) Weinstein’s repeated acts of sexual misconduct with women.

The star says the company’s board of directors, including his brother Bob Weinstein, were aware of Weinstein’s pattern of using his power to coerce and force young actresses to engage in sexual acts with him.

Weinstein, 65, resigned from TWC’s board after being accused by more than 60 women of sexual harassment, assault and rape.

He has unequivocally denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

(c) Sky News 2017: Actress Natassia Malthe says Weinstein raped her after BAFTAs in London

Comments

comments