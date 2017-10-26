People on the Isle of Wight are being given an insight into potential job opportunities on the Isle of Wight.

In its 5th year, the annual careers and education event arranged by the Isle of Wight Council, delivered in partnership with local organisations including Isle of Wight College and Jobcentre Plus.

The event provides an annual focus on education and employment opportunities on the Island, the event is designed to raise the aspirations of Island residents of all ages.

The event has a strong focus on young people. Information for school-age and post 16 students is provided through a variety of employer and education exhibitors, adding value to the information, advice and guidance delivered in secondary schools by the council’s careers service, Island Futures.

The event directly supports the council’s statutory duty for young people’s participation in education, and its drive to reduce the numbers not in education employment or training (NEET).

Additionally, information on current skills and employment opportunities ensures this event is supporting residents of all ages, including those currently unemployed or returning to work.

Exhibitors representing the education sector include schools, further education colleges, training providers, and universities.

Local businesses are supporting, with more than 45 employers attending across a range of key sectors including marine, manufacturing, engineering, construction, care, customer services, hospitality, leisure and tourism.

