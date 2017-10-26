The Isle of Wight Council is banning “distracting” roadside memorials.

It’s after some items were considered distracting for drivers and partially blocking walkways.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio the local authority was considering the new policy earlier this month.

The council is advising people to leave ‘low-key’ tributes, such as a small flower display or soft toy, but these will only be considered acceptable at certain times of the year and for a limited time at the roadside.

Any memorials left must not cause the risk of distracting drivers or be at a location or height which is considered a risk.

Cabinet member for transport, Ian Ward, said:

“This is a really sensitive and sensible policy which takes great care to balance proper respect for those grieving with road safety requirements in these areas. “Each case would be looked at individually, and we would do so in a proportionate and caring way. The policy provides clarity for people. “Hampshire Police liaison officers would be able to offer advice – and so would our bereavement services team for acceptable sites for permanent memorials to loved ones.”

Also under the policy, no memorials are allowed near locations where highway maintenance is likely to be undertaken, e.g. grass cutting and verge maintenance.

It also states any tribute should be placed away from locations that are dangerous to access, such as carriageway central reservations, roundabout central islands and other road junctions.

Anyone who wants a permanent memorial is being advised to contact the council’s Bereavement Services department on 01983 882288.

More details can also be found here – https://www.iwight.com/ azservices/documents/2780-04- 17-Appendix-1.pdf

