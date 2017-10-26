A church in Whitwell is “at risk”, while another in Niton has been “saved”.

Whitwell’s St Mary and St Radegund Church has been added to Historic England’s 2017 ‘At Risk Register’. The Grade II listed village church is suffering from stone decay and water leaks.

Historic England’s Dr Andy Brown said:

“Normally with churches like this its when the water starts getting into the roof. As soon as water starts getting into the building – as many homeowners know – it becomes a serious problem. We need to nip it in the bud”

Meanwhile St John the Baptist Church in Niton was on the list but has now been taken off after being “saved”. The church has been removed from the ‘at risk’ Register after repairs were made to the stonework to the spire, tower, windows and rainwater down-pipes.

Dr Andy Brown continued:

“Its a mixed bag. The Island has an amazing heritage of churches and that’s a really special thing about the heritage of the Island. We’re always keen to stay on top of the repairs problems because obviously prevention is much better than cure.”

Both of these Island churches benefit from Heritage Lottery Fund Grants to help with repairs.

Historic England has also announced that £117,000 has been granted to Cowes Hammerhead Crane in 2017. It was given to the structure for “urgent repairs” – and is the largest sum of money ever granted by Historic England.

