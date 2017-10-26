Former Spice Girl Mel B claims she was drugged by her estranged husband throughout most of their 10-year marriage.

The America’s Got Talent judge, whose real name is Melanie Brown, had previously accused Stephen Belafonte of domestic violence at their divorce trial in Los Angeles.

LA’s Superior Court was told on Wednesday the singer now claims he also drugged her.

One of Belafonte’s lawyers, Philip Cohen, said: Miss Brown now takes the position she was drugged by Mr Belafonte throughout the course of the marriage.

The singer, 42, alleged she was drugged throughout much to most of the relationship during a recent out-of-court testimony, Mr Cohen added.

Belafonte, also 42, is accused of tormenting Brown with years of mental and physical abuse.

The pair have been undergoing a bitter split and preliminary hearings ahead of their full divorce have heard allegations from both sides.

Belafonte has claimed Brown has suffered from cocaine and alcohol addiction, describing it as a major issue in their marriage.

It has also been claimed that Brown led an extravagant lifestyle and had wiped out a $50m ($39m) fortune she accumulated during her Spice Girls years..

Brown married Belafonte, a film producer, in Las Vegas in June 2007. She filed for divorce in March, citing irreconcilable differences and detailing allegations of domestic abuse.

Belafonte’s lawyers have dismissed her claims as nothing more than a smear campaign.

A trial on the domestic violence allegations has been delayed and will now begin on 6 November ahead of the full divorce case.

Leeds-born Brown shot to fame in the 1990s as Scary Spice, and had a reality show called It’s A Scary World which documented her life with Belafonte and their children and step-children.

