Hampshire Constabulary is stepping up operations to target poaching, hare coursing and other rural acts of crime.

Police say there are more instances of the damaging illegal activities during late autumn, after the cutting of crops and as our days become darker for longer.

Sergeant Andy Williams from the Country Watch team says it’s a big problem:

“Illegal activities such as poaching and hare coursing have a knock-on effect for landowners and gamekeepers. Their livelihoods are disrupted and thousands of pounds are lost from the local economy. “Poachers are nearly always associated with other criminality, including rural burglaries, thefts and damage to property.

Sgt Williams added that action taken by police won’t just affect the person committing the crime:

“Our powers include the seizure of dogs, equipment and even vehicles used in poaching and other illegal activity.”

Anyone with information about poaching or hare coursing is being asked to contact the police on 101, quoting ‘Operation Thornley’ or 999 if a crime is happening.