Lloyds Pharmacy has announced 190 stores are shutting across the UK.

Lloyds says the action is a result of recent NHS England cuts to reimbursement policy and increases in retrospective clawbacks.

The Isle of Wight currently has seven Lloyds Pharmacy outlets.

Isle of Wight Radio has asked Lloyds if any stores on the Island are affected, but parent company Celesio UK refused to name individual stores.

Cormac Tobin, managing director, Celesio UK, said:

“Community pharmacy needs to adapt to the changing requirements of patients and the NHS, indeed it should be part of the solution to an overstretched health service. To achieve this we need a new operational framework that creates a thriving pharmacy network that continues to offer essential integrated healthcare and is rooted in local communities. “We must respond to the dramatic funding and reimbursement cuts over the past 24 months but we will be doing all that we can to support our affected. “This is an ongoing process, therefore it’s too early to give any further details. What we can say, is that both the employees of the stores and the local communities are cared for as a priority. “We are looking for buyers where possible, but there will be a combination of sales and closures for the 190 stores. We won’t be able to confirm details of these potential deals for commercial reasons, until this process has been finalised. “Where a pharmacy is being sold then employment legislation will ensure colleagues TUPE transfer across to the new employer on their existing T&Cs and our ICARE values guide this process. “We will be looking for potential buyers for the affected pharmacies. It is for whoever acquires the pharmacies to make decisions about their future. We would like to acknowledge that this is an unsettling time for our colleagues in the affected areas and we will be doing all we can to support them through the process.”

Across the UK, there are more than 1,500 pharmacies and the company employs around 17,000 staff.

