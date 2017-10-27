The decision has been taken to turn Sandown Bay Academy into an “all-through school”.

Today (Friday) Isle of Wight Council has announced that the age range of The Bay CE Primary School will be expanded to create the all-through school.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the school was facing two options – either to transfer leadership, or to expand.

The decision comes after the school was rated ‘inadequate’ and placed in special measures by Ofsted.

Councillor for Education, Paul Brading told Isle of Wight Radio:

“I’m delighted the department of education has given us the green light to pursue our through-school option for Sandown. It’s an exciting time – it’s something we wanted to do. There are conditions to go through and procedures to go through before we get the final decision but it’s all systems go now.”

