The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

27 October 2017

Application No: P/01257/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32745/A

Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge

Location: 24 Paddock Drive, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO355TL

Proposal: Proposed orangery to rear

Easting: 465640.3 Northing: 87429.8

Case Officer: Craig Jelley

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01257/17

Application No: P/01204/17 Alt Ref: TCP/02777/P

Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight

Location: Hunnyhill Farm, Hunnyhill, Brighstone, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304DU

Proposal: Demolition of existing agricultural workers bungalow and barn; proposed

replacement farmhouse and eight bungalows/chalet bungalows; access road and

car ports; landscaping (readvertised) Easting: 441942.1 Northing: 83122.1

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01204/17

Application No: P/01242/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33254

Parish(es): Calbourne Ward(s): West Wight

Location: Brookwood Lodge, New Road, Porchfield, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304LT

Proposal: Proposed Single Storey Extension on side & rear elevation

Easting: 445140.1 Northing: 90641.2

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01242/17

Application No: P/01264/17 Alt Ref: TCP/09771/D

Parish(es): Calbourne Ward(s): West Wight

Location: Brook Cottage, New Road, Porchfield, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304LU

Proposal: Demolition of existing lean-to greenhouse; proposed single storey side extension

to form utility and bathroom; single storey rear extension to provide additional living

accommodation; porch to front elevation. Easting: 445222.3 Northing: 90547.8

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01264/17

Application No: P/01272/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33260

Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes North

Location: land adjacent Home Waters, Trinity Church Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31 8BG

Proposal: Demolition of garage; proposed dwelling

Easting: 449069.5 Northing: 96485.8

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01272/17

Application No: P/01110/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33234

Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes Medina

Location: Land to the rear of 6, St. Faiths Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31

Proposal: Demolition of 5 garages, proposed pair of semi detached bungalows (revised plans)(readvertised) Easting: 449473.8 Northing: 95202.1

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01110/17

Application No: P/01053/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33257

Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes Medina

Location: 115 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO317EJ

Proposal: Formation of vehicular access to include dropped kerb

Easting: 449319.1 Northing: 95367.7

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01053/17

Application No: P/01246/17 Alt Ref: TCP/10518/N

Parish(es): East Cowes Ward(s): East Cowes

Location: land adjacent to 9 and rear of 1 to 9, Cambridge Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO32

Proposal: Variation of conditions 2 and 8 on P/01078/15 to allow relocation, additional velux window and additional stone panel; amended dormer design and relocation of

chimney. Easting: 450372.4 Northing: 96139.8

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01246/17

Application No: P/01254/17 Alt Ref: LBC/04731/S

Parish(es): East Cowes Ward(s): East Cowes

Location: Frank James Hospital, Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO326BZ

Proposal: LBC for amendments to layout to units 2,4, 5 and 7 approved under P/01105/14 and appearance of units 5 and 7 Easting: 450478.4 Northing: 95342

Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01254/17

Application No: P/01265/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33259

Parish(es): Freshwater Ward(s): Freshwater North

Location: Graceholme, Madeira Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight, PO409SP

Proposal: Proposed cladding to entire building

Easting: 432984.5 Northing: 87821.3

Case Officer: Craig Jelley

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01265/17

Application No: P/01241/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33255

Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard

Location: 30 Marsh Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318JQ

Proposal: Demolition of existing dwelling; Proposed replacement dwelling

Easting: 447218.6 Northing: 95383.7

Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01241/17

Application No: P/01243/17 Alt Ref: TCP/06784/B

Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard

Location: Sea Breeze, Rew Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318NW

Proposal: Proposed rear extension and new raised roof to provide additional living accommodation. Easting: 447109.9 Northing: 94156

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01243/17

Application No: P/01251/17 Alt Ref: TCP/23688/S

Parish(es): Havenstreet & Ashey Ward(s): Havenstreet, Ashey & Haylands

Location: Roebeck Country Park, Gatehouse Road, Upton, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334BP

Proposal: Demolition of storage shed; siting of 3 holiday lodges

Easting: 458230.4 Northing: 90205.2

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01251/17

Application No: P/01249/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30978/B

Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: Wackland Farmhouse, Wackland Lane, Newchurch, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO36 0NB

Proposal: Proposed art studio: replacement pool house, glasshouse,tractors barn and

waterworks room,alterations to squire Thatchers Barn & walled garden; pond

platform. Easting: 455437.3 Northing: 84982.2

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01249/17

Application No: P/01250/17 Alt Ref: LBC/30978/C

Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: Wackland Farmhouse, Wackland Lane, Newchurch, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO36 0NB. Proposal: LBC for glasshouse and walled garden attractions; alterations to Squire Thatchers Barn. Easting: 455437.3 Northing: 84982.2

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01250/17

Application No: P/01261/17 Alt Ref: TCP/29888/A

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport Central

Location: 44-46 Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO305HD

Proposal: Proposed change of use from a shop (Use Class A1) to flat (Use Class C3); alterations to the shopfront. Easting: 449834.2 Northing: 89240.2

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01261/17

Application No: P/01258/17 Alt Ref: A/00672/J

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport North

Location: Yates, 24 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30 1SS

Proposal: Advertisement consent for 2 externally illuminated fascia signs; 1 externally illuminated projection sign. Easting: 450052.5 Northing: 89184.7

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01258/17

Application No: P/01244/17 Alt Ref: A/02540/E

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport East

Location: land off roundabout, south of Newport Football Club, St. Georges Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30 Proposal: 1 x Non-illuminated floor standing V-Board sign

Easting: 450455.3 Northing: 88422.6

Case Officer: Craig Jelley

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01244/17

Application No: P/01143/17 Alt Ref: TCP/17593/K

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport South

Location: 29 Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301XP

Proposal: Outline for detached dwelling with access, landscaping and scale being considered. Easting: 449976.6 Northing: 88053.8

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01143/17

Application No: P/01164/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33256

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Parkhurst

Location: 72 Albany Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO305HZ

Proposal: Lawful development certificate for continued use of loft as a bedroom

Easting: 449405.2 Northing: 89868.5

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01164/17

Application No: P/01211/17 Alt Ref: TCP/07825/P

Parish(es): Niton & Whitwell Ward(s): Chale Niton & Whitwell

Location: Dean Farm, Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO382AB

Proposal: Proposed agricultural tracks to serve the holding of Dean Farm

Easting: 452826.976 Northing: 77164.308

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01211/17

Application No: P/01238/17 Alt Ref: TCP/10212/K

Parish(es): Niton & Whitwell Ward(s): Chale Niton & Whitwell

Location: Brick Well House, Kemming Road, Whitwell, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO382QX

Proposal: Demolition of existing shed and conservatory; Proposed single storey rear and

side extension; side conservatory; balcony at first floor levfel on side elevation. Easting: 451905.3 Northing: 77684.8

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01238/17

Application No: P/01240/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21993/A

Parish(es): Northwood Ward(s): Cowes South & Northwood

Location: 42 Venner Avenue, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318AG

Proposal: Demolition of garage; Proposed single storey side extension

Easting: 448758.6 Northing: 93505.5

Case Officer: Craig Jelley

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01240/17

Application No: P/01262/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32061/D

Parish(es): Rookley Ward(s): Central Wight

Location: Rookley Country Park, Main Road, Rookley, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO383LU

Proposal: Variation of condition 2 on P/00696/15 to alter layout & parking arrangements

Easting: 451234.8 Northing: 83993.2

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01262/17

Application No: P/01247/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33261

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde South

Location: 49 Well Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO332RY

Proposal: Proposed first floor rear extension.

Easting: 459304.2 Northing: 91921

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01247/17

Application No: P/01220/17 Alt Ref: TCP/20240/F

Parish(es): Shalfleet Ward(s): West Wight

Location: Brambles, Bouldnor, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO410UY

Proposal: Demolition of existing metal garage/store; replacement garage to be constructed

Easting: 437167.6 Northing: 90001.7

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01220/17

Application No: P/00731/17 Alt Ref: TCP/23139/D

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South

Location: land rear of, 96 & 98 & adjacent 94D, Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO37

Proposal: Proposed dwelling with vehicular access.

Easting: 456853.8 Northing: 81264.2

Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00731/17

Application No: P/01067/17 Alt Ref: TCP/29677/S

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South

Location: Mead View, 22 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO37

Proposal: Proposed detached dwelling; formation of vehicular access and parking (revised scheme). Easting: 458077.8 Northing: 80679.1

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01067/17

Application No: P/01245/17 Alt Ref: TCP/15752/Z

Parish(es): Totland Ward(s): Totland

Location: Island View Chalets, Fort Warden Road, Totland Bay, Isle Of Wight, PO390DA

Proposal: Demolition of existing swimming pool building; proposed replacement swimming

pool and amenities building to include reception area, restaurant/ cafe, children’s

play area and storage. Easting: 432739.2 Northing: 87605.6

Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01245/17

Application No: P/01248/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32523/A

Parish(es): Ventnor Ward(s): Ventnor West

Location: 15 Undercliff Gardens, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO381UB

Proposal: Proposed detached dwelling

Easting: 455191.9 Northing: 77162.9

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01248/17

Application No: P/01263/17 Alt Ref: TCP/31536/B

Parish(es): Ventnor Ward(s): Ventnor West

Location: Stables adjacent to Woodcliffe Cottage, Seven Sisters Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO38

Proposal: Change of use of 1 no workshop to residential dwelling

Easting: 453646 Northing: 76649.3

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01263/17

Application No: P/01239/17 Alt Ref: TCP/29093/A

Parish(es): Ventnor Ward(s): Ventnor West

Location: Undercliff Cottage, Seven Sisters Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO381XA

Proposal: Proposed extension at first floor level on side elevation to provide additional living accommodation. Easting: 453230.7 Northing: 76491.8

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01239/17

Application No: P/01212/17 Alt Ref: TCP/14186/B

Parish(es): Ventnor Ward(s): Ventnor East

Location: 4 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO381ST

Proposal: Retention of and painting of shop front (corrected description) (re-advertised)

Easting: 456308.5 Northing: 77531

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01212/17

Application No: P/01223/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32210/H

Parish(es): Yarmouth Ward(s): West Wight

Location: Tapnell Farm, Newport Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO410YJ

Proposal: Proposed extension to cafe

Easting: 437558.5 Northing: 86656.8

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01223/17

Note – from the Isle of Wight Council

Applications can also be viewed at Seaclose Offices, Fairlee Road, Newport.

Office Hours: Monday – Thursday* 8.30am-5pm

Friday 8.30am-4.30pm

*10:00am – 5:00pm on the last Wednesday of each month

Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.

For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.

Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.

All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.

NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.

