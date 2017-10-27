The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.
27 October 2017
Application No: P/01257/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32745/A
Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge
Location: 24 Paddock Drive, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO355TL
Proposal: Proposed orangery to rear
Easting: 465640.3 Northing: 87429.8
Case Officer: Craig Jelley
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01257/17
Application No: P/01204/17 Alt Ref: TCP/02777/P
Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight
Location: Hunnyhill Farm, Hunnyhill, Brighstone, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304DU
Proposal: Demolition of existing agricultural workers bungalow and barn; proposed
replacement farmhouse and eight bungalows/chalet bungalows; access road and
car ports; landscaping (readvertised) Easting: 441942.1 Northing: 83122.1
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01204/17
Application No: P/01242/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33254
Parish(es): Calbourne Ward(s): West Wight
Location: Brookwood Lodge, New Road, Porchfield, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304LT
Proposal: Proposed Single Storey Extension on side & rear elevation
Easting: 445140.1 Northing: 90641.2
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01242/17
Application No: P/01264/17 Alt Ref: TCP/09771/D
Parish(es): Calbourne Ward(s): West Wight
Location: Brook Cottage, New Road, Porchfield, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304LU
Proposal: Demolition of existing lean-to greenhouse; proposed single storey side extension
to form utility and bathroom; single storey rear extension to provide additional living
accommodation; porch to front elevation. Easting: 445222.3 Northing: 90547.8
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01264/17
Application No: P/01272/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33260
Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes North
Location: land adjacent Home Waters, Trinity Church Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31 8BG
Proposal: Demolition of garage; proposed dwelling
Easting: 449069.5 Northing: 96485.8
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01272/17
Application No: P/01110/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33234
Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes Medina
Location: Land to the rear of 6, St. Faiths Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31
Proposal: Demolition of 5 garages, proposed pair of semi detached bungalows (revised plans)(readvertised) Easting: 449473.8 Northing: 95202.1
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01110/17
Application No: P/01053/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33257
Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes Medina
Location: 115 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO317EJ
Proposal: Formation of vehicular access to include dropped kerb
Easting: 449319.1 Northing: 95367.7
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01053/17
Application No: P/01246/17 Alt Ref: TCP/10518/N
Parish(es): East Cowes Ward(s): East Cowes
Location: land adjacent to 9 and rear of 1 to 9, Cambridge Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO32
Proposal: Variation of conditions 2 and 8 on P/01078/15 to allow relocation, additional velux window and additional stone panel; amended dormer design and relocation of
chimney. Easting: 450372.4 Northing: 96139.8
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01246/17
Application No: P/01254/17 Alt Ref: LBC/04731/S
Parish(es): East Cowes Ward(s): East Cowes
Location: Frank James Hospital, Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO326BZ
Proposal: LBC for amendments to layout to units 2,4, 5 and 7 approved under P/01105/14 and appearance of units 5 and 7 Easting: 450478.4 Northing: 95342
Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01254/17
Application No: P/01265/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33259
Parish(es): Freshwater Ward(s): Freshwater North
Location: Graceholme, Madeira Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight, PO409SP
Proposal: Proposed cladding to entire building
Easting: 432984.5 Northing: 87821.3
Case Officer: Craig Jelley
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01265/17
Application No: P/01241/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33255
Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard
Location: 30 Marsh Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318JQ
Proposal: Demolition of existing dwelling; Proposed replacement dwelling
Easting: 447218.6 Northing: 95383.7
Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01241/17
Application No: P/01243/17 Alt Ref: TCP/06784/B
Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard
Location: Sea Breeze, Rew Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318NW
Proposal: Proposed rear extension and new raised roof to provide additional living accommodation. Easting: 447109.9 Northing: 94156
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01243/17
Application No: P/01251/17 Alt Ref: TCP/23688/S
Parish(es): Havenstreet & Ashey Ward(s): Havenstreet, Ashey & Haylands
Location: Roebeck Country Park, Gatehouse Road, Upton, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334BP
Proposal: Demolition of storage shed; siting of 3 holiday lodges
Easting: 458230.4 Northing: 90205.2
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01251/17
Application No: P/01249/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30978/B
Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: Wackland Farmhouse, Wackland Lane, Newchurch, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO36 0NB
Proposal: Proposed art studio: replacement pool house, glasshouse,tractors barn and
waterworks room,alterations to squire Thatchers Barn & walled garden; pond
platform. Easting: 455437.3 Northing: 84982.2
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01249/17
Application No: P/01250/17 Alt Ref: LBC/30978/C
Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: Wackland Farmhouse, Wackland Lane, Newchurch, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO36 0NB. Proposal: LBC for glasshouse and walled garden attractions; alterations to Squire Thatchers Barn. Easting: 455437.3 Northing: 84982.2
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01250/17
Application No: P/01261/17 Alt Ref: TCP/29888/A
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport Central
Location: 44-46 Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO305HD
Proposal: Proposed change of use from a shop (Use Class A1) to flat (Use Class C3); alterations to the shopfront. Easting: 449834.2 Northing: 89240.2
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01261/17
Application No: P/01258/17 Alt Ref: A/00672/J
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport North
Location: Yates, 24 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30 1SS
Proposal: Advertisement consent for 2 externally illuminated fascia signs; 1 externally illuminated projection sign. Easting: 450052.5 Northing: 89184.7
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01258/17
Application No: P/01244/17 Alt Ref: A/02540/E
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport East
Location: land off roundabout, south of Newport Football Club, St. Georges Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30 Proposal: 1 x Non-illuminated floor standing V-Board sign
Easting: 450455.3 Northing: 88422.6
Case Officer: Craig Jelley
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01244/17
Application No: P/01143/17 Alt Ref: TCP/17593/K
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport South
Location: 29 Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301XP
Proposal: Outline for detached dwelling with access, landscaping and scale being considered. Easting: 449976.6 Northing: 88053.8
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01143/17
Application No: P/01164/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33256
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Parkhurst
Location: 72 Albany Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO305HZ
Proposal: Lawful development certificate for continued use of loft as a bedroom
Easting: 449405.2 Northing: 89868.5
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01164/17
Application No: P/01211/17 Alt Ref: TCP/07825/P
Parish(es): Niton & Whitwell Ward(s): Chale Niton & Whitwell
Location: Dean Farm, Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO382AB
Proposal: Proposed agricultural tracks to serve the holding of Dean Farm
Easting: 452826.976 Northing: 77164.308
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01211/17
Application No: P/01238/17 Alt Ref: TCP/10212/K
Parish(es): Niton & Whitwell Ward(s): Chale Niton & Whitwell
Location: Brick Well House, Kemming Road, Whitwell, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO382QX
Proposal: Demolition of existing shed and conservatory; Proposed single storey rear and
side extension; side conservatory; balcony at first floor levfel on side elevation. Easting: 451905.3 Northing: 77684.8
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01238/17
Application No: P/01240/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21993/A
Parish(es): Northwood Ward(s): Cowes South & Northwood
Location: 42 Venner Avenue, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318AG
Proposal: Demolition of garage; Proposed single storey side extension
Easting: 448758.6 Northing: 93505.5
Case Officer: Craig Jelley
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01240/17
Application No: P/01262/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32061/D
Parish(es): Rookley Ward(s): Central Wight
Location: Rookley Country Park, Main Road, Rookley, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO383LU
Proposal: Variation of condition 2 on P/00696/15 to alter layout & parking arrangements
Easting: 451234.8 Northing: 83993.2
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01262/17
Application No: P/01247/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33261
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde South
Location: 49 Well Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO332RY
Proposal: Proposed first floor rear extension.
Easting: 459304.2 Northing: 91921
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01247/17
Application No: P/01220/17 Alt Ref: TCP/20240/F
Parish(es): Shalfleet Ward(s): West Wight
Location: Brambles, Bouldnor, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO410UY
Proposal: Demolition of existing metal garage/store; replacement garage to be constructed
Easting: 437167.6 Northing: 90001.7
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01220/17
Application No: P/00731/17 Alt Ref: TCP/23139/D
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South
Location: land rear of, 96 & 98 & adjacent 94D, Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO37
Proposal: Proposed dwelling with vehicular access.
Easting: 456853.8 Northing: 81264.2
Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00731/17
Application No: P/01067/17 Alt Ref: TCP/29677/S
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South
Location: Mead View, 22 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO37
Proposal: Proposed detached dwelling; formation of vehicular access and parking (revised scheme). Easting: 458077.8 Northing: 80679.1
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01067/17
Application No: P/01245/17 Alt Ref: TCP/15752/Z
Parish(es): Totland Ward(s): Totland
Location: Island View Chalets, Fort Warden Road, Totland Bay, Isle Of Wight, PO390DA
Proposal: Demolition of existing swimming pool building; proposed replacement swimming
pool and amenities building to include reception area, restaurant/ cafe, children’s
play area and storage. Easting: 432739.2 Northing: 87605.6
Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01245/17
Application No: P/01248/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32523/A
Parish(es): Ventnor Ward(s): Ventnor West
Location: 15 Undercliff Gardens, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO381UB
Proposal: Proposed detached dwelling
Easting: 455191.9 Northing: 77162.9
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01248/17
Application No: P/01263/17 Alt Ref: TCP/31536/B
Parish(es): Ventnor Ward(s): Ventnor West
Location: Stables adjacent to Woodcliffe Cottage, Seven Sisters Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO38
Proposal: Change of use of 1 no workshop to residential dwelling
Easting: 453646 Northing: 76649.3
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01263/17
Application No: P/01239/17 Alt Ref: TCP/29093/A
Parish(es): Ventnor Ward(s): Ventnor West
Location: Undercliff Cottage, Seven Sisters Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO381XA
Proposal: Proposed extension at first floor level on side elevation to provide additional living accommodation. Easting: 453230.7 Northing: 76491.8
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01239/17
Application No: P/01212/17 Alt Ref: TCP/14186/B
Parish(es): Ventnor Ward(s): Ventnor East
Location: 4 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO381ST
Proposal: Retention of and painting of shop front (corrected description) (re-advertised)
Easting: 456308.5 Northing: 77531
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01212/17
Application No: P/01223/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32210/H
Parish(es): Yarmouth Ward(s): West Wight
Location: Tapnell Farm, Newport Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO410YJ
Proposal: Proposed extension to cafe
Easting: 437558.5 Northing: 86656.8
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01223/17
Note – from the Isle of Wight Council
Applications can also be viewed at Seaclose Offices, Fairlee Road, Newport.
Office Hours: Monday – Thursday* 8.30am-5pm
Friday 8.30am-4.30pm
*10:00am – 5:00pm on the last Wednesday of each month
Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.
For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.
Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.
All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.
NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.