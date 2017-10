A scooterist has been take to St Mary’s Hospital following a collision this morning (Friday).

The Ambulance Service told Isle of Wight Radio it was called to the incident at 9.53am.

The collision happened on the main road between St Mary’s Hospital and HMP Isle of Wight.

Traffic is said to be heavy in the area.

*UPDATED 10.38am

*Police have said the road has now re-opened.

A car and a motorcyclist were involved in the incident.

