State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland has reported a profit of £392m for the third quarter, up from a loss of £469m in the same period last year.

The lender, which remains more than 70% owned by taxpayers following its rescue during the financial crisis, is still counting the cost of past mistakes, taking a litigation and conduct charge of £125m for the period.

Restructuring costs – as the bank continues its aim of slimming down and returning to profit after years of struggle – were £244m.

But both sums have come down in the last year and RBS is looking to return to profit in 2018 for the first time since the crisis.

RBS expects any further hit from the US Department of Justice, which is investigating its sale of mortgage-backed financial products a decade ago and could impose a multi-billion dollar penalty, to be covered in the current year.

Chief executive Ross McEwan said: Our strategy to deliver a simpler, safer, customer-focused bank, is working.

We have grown income, reduced costs, made better use of our capital and continued to make progress on our legacy conduct issues.

Our core bank continues to generate strong profits and we remain on track to hit our financial targets.

More follows…

(c) Sky News 2017: State-backed RBS swings to £392m profit for third quarter

Comments

comments