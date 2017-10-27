Bar chain Walkabout is planning to open its first premises on the Isle of Wight.

The Stonegate Pub Company, which owns the nationwide chain, has submitted plans to convert Yates’s in Newport.

If successful, it would be the first Walkabout on the Island, replacing Yates’s in the High Street. The sports-themed pub chain has 24 other sites across the UK. Stonegate owns both brands.

The planning consultation runs until 17 November.

