A singer from the Isle of Wight will star in Sky One’s Ultimate A Capella tonight (Friday).

Lindsey Bonnick is a part of the vocal harmony group – Timeless – who are hoping to make it through to the grand final of the competition.

Lindsey grew up in Shanklin and attended Sandown High School. She now lives in Gosport, but regularly travels back to the Island to visit friends and her family her run a hotel on Shanklin Esplanade.

Timeless covers songs from the 40s to the 00s.

The ultimate winning group will get the opportunity to record an album at the iconic Abbey Road Studios and have a single released in time for Christmas.

Lindsey said:

“All I can say is; tune in and see if we can make it through to the final. “We love what we do and this show is a massive platform for us. We are really excited to see what the future holds. “We work really hard together and travel a lot. I have to thank all of our friends and family for their amazing support.”

Sing: Ultimate A Capella is described by Sky as:

“With absolutely no backing tracks, no instruments and no second chances Sing: Ultimate A Cappella brings together 30 brilliant and diverse a cappella groups in a competition based on raw vocal talent. Host Cat Deeley makes a welcome return to British TV in her first UK presenting role since becoming a mainstay of American TV.

“The seven-episode series will test the groups in three rounds – a medley round, iconic artist covers and a final showdown between two groups – and unlike other shows, there will be no backing tracks or instruments to hide behind. Across six heats, the groups will be judged by experts from the world of a cappella as they attempt to secure a place in the final.”

