Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists his mission is to win the Premier League and finish what he started at Manchester United.

The 36-year-old has been out since suffering knee ligament damage in April, which ended the striker’s debut campaign at Old Trafford after scoring 28 goals in 46 games.

Following a positive rehabilitation process, which is still ongoing, United opted to re-sign the striker on a one-year deal in August, with Ibrahimovic vowing: I am back to finish what I started.

And speaking to Thierry Henry ahead of United’s clash with Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday – live on Sky Sports Premier League – the Swede elaborated on why he has returned.

I said I have come back to finish what I started, he said.

Everything I built up in the first season – obviously we won the three trophies – the ending for me was not the ending I wanted, or nobody wanted, especially after how the season went.

The target is the Premier League. That is my target to finish.

Everything I started in the first season, we will finish in the second one.

After kicking off the campaign by landing the Community Shield, United picked up the League Cup and Europa League trophies last season, with the latter also helping them qualify for the Champions League.

However, Ibrahimovic was absent for the Europa League final after suffering a knee injury in their quarter-final victory over Anderlecht.

The forward admitted to Henry that doubts had crept in over how much longer he would play for before the injury, but the setback posed a new challenge which he simply had to overcome.

In that moment when it happened, it was easier for me to say that I would come back because then I had a challenge, Ibrahimovic added.

The challenge was that I never had a major injury, and all these people talking that ‘it’s over’ or ‘he’s too old’, all these doubts that I had in my whole career.

When that happens, it triggers me because it gives me energy and an objective. I’m challenging what I am able to do, how far I can take my body.

In the last years, when you’re thinking how many more years you are going to play, that is where you are hesitating.

But the injury made it easy for me. I had one target, and that is to come back and play the game.

I will walk out just as I came in, I will not walk out limping.

I will walk out the way I want to walk out. Even if I have to walk on water I will do that also.

An extended version of the interview, Zlatan Talks to Thierry, will air Friday 6pm and 8pm on Sky Sports Premier League

0yZzk2ZDE67DlszWX9tyho_HE9qTsCgp

(c) Sky News 2017: Zlatan Ibrahimovic tells Thierry Henry: I’m back to win the title with Manchester United

Comments

comments