Leroy Sane says Pep Guardiola has changed his game completely at Manchester City, and insists playing with this City team is "so much fun".

Manchester City currently sit top of the Premier League, five points clear of second place Manchester United after nine games.

Sane has impressed among City’s other attacking threats this season, and the German, who moved to the Etihad when Guardiola arrived last summer, says the enjoyment levels are high.

He told Soccer Saturday: It’s so much fun to work with this team, play with this team. I can see it also on the pitch, when we are playing we play very good football, enjoying it. It’s very important for us.

I try all the time to improve in the game, training, all the time, and to help my team with assists or goals.

[Pep] helped me so much. I can say he changed my game completely, I improved so much with so many issues, and he still tries to be perfect and to give me pressure. I think I need it too.

He reminds me all the time to work more, work harder, and think about what I’m not so good at.

We still make mistakes, lose balls in positions where you can be better, and Pep tries to improve us more and more, to give us more advice and to help us more to get our game better.

City are favourites to win the Premier League this year after their strong start, and though the 21-year-old says the English leagues are more unpredictable, Sane insists all focus is on collecting a third top-flight title in seven years.

In our team we don’t talk about what happens if we lose a game, we always think about winning the game, we want to be first.

We want to win the league, and that’s why everyone is trying to be positive, to stay focused and to try to win every game.

I think everything is possible, but it’s very, very hard to do in the Premier League. Everybody knows anything can happen in the Premier League, every team can beat every team.

