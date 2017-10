Fire crews have spent hours tackling a yacht fire in Yarmouth this morning (Sat).

A fire on board a 33ft yacht was reported at 12:25 am.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has told Isle of Wight Radio two appliances – one from Yarmouth and one from Freshwater – tackled the blaze.

It’s thought to have been caused by the heating system on board the vessel.

Fire damaged items have been removed and the yacht has been left with its owner.

Crews left the scene at 2:13 am.

No one was harmed.

