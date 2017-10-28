In an exclusive interview with Soccer AM‘s Tubes, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho expressed his desire to manage on the international stage.

The Portuguese boss, whose side face Tottenham live on Sky Sports Premier League on Saturday, has enjoyed unrivalled success in a managerial career which has spanned almost two decades, winning 25 trophies during spells at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and United.

Mourinho’s success has seen him linked with the top international jobs throughout his career, namely England and his native Portugal.

When asked if he would like to move into international football, the United boss refused to be drawn on his preferred destination, but confirmed the lure of major tournaments would be too good to resist.

There will be a moment in my career where I would prefer that nature of job, being more analytical and preparing a team inside doors but competes less, he told Tubes in an interview that will air on Soccer AM on Saturday.

The experience of living a World Cup or European Championship from the inside is an experience I want to have after so many years I’ve had in football.

Before embarking on the new chapter of his managerial career, Mourinho has been tasked with rekindling the success seen in Sir Alex Ferguson’s trophy-laden tenure at Manchester United.

United will look to kick-start their early-season title tilt with a positive result against Mauricio Pochettino’s side after last week’s setback at Huddersfield.

And, having won domestic league titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain, Mourinho stressed the importance of winning championships over other competitions.

For everyone, the Champions League is the ‘El Dorado’, it is something that normally means more than championships, he added.

But I agree when people say that Championships are the ones that make you feel that the season was really great.

It’s a 10-month competition, it’s a marathon of matches where you have to deal with all the good and the bad things of such a long run.

I have won all four championships in which I’ve been involved and that’s reason to be proud.

