Emergency services have told people in Seaford, East Sussex to stay indoors and close windows and doors following reports of a "noxious odour".

Some people in the coastal town complained of stinging eyes and feeling sick after police received calls about a burning plastic smell at around 6pm on Friday.

Police are working with the coastguard, East Sussex Fire and Rescue and Lewes Council to try to work out the source of the smell.

It comes just two months after a toxic ‘haze’ caused similar symptoms a short distance along the coast at Birling Gap and Eastbourne.

Visitors to the beach and seafront suffered breathing problems and sore eyes, with the cause thought to be a ship illegally flushing its tanks with chemicals.

The latest odour is so far not being linked to that incident.

(c) Sky News 2017: ‘Noxious odour’ sparks alert in Seaford, East Sussex

Comments

comments