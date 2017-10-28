Tensions continue to rise in Spain as the country faces up to its worst political crisis in decades.

On Friday, the Catalan parliament declared independence from Spain, sparking celebrations on the streets of Barcelona.

But within an hour, the senate in Madrid responded by authorising the Spanish government to impose direct rule over the region, while Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy sacked the Catalan government and called for an election.

Here are some of the key questions for Spain:

How united are Catalans in the push for independence?

The battle for independence is not just being fought between Madrid and Catalonia. Catalan society is also deeply divided over the issue.

Recent polls suggest a roughly 50/50 split between those people that want to remain part of the union and those that want to breakaway.

In many ways this split is a greater problem for the separatist movement than the iron will of the central government.

How can Madrid impose authority on Catalonia?

The powers now in the hands of Mr Rajoy’s government are massive. Article 155 allows for extraordinary measures to be used.

It means that Madrid can do pretty much what it wants to bring this restive region back to heel.

But just because you have a massive political gun does it mean you have to use it?

Could we see the army on the streets of Barcelona?

It is possible but unlikely in the near term.

The security situation and the resistance to Madrid would have to increase massively for that to happen.

Nonetheless this is everybody’s greatest fear. If the standoff turns violent and there is widespread bloodshed, troops on the streets to restore order is a real possibility.

How likely is it that Catalonia’s leaders, like Carles Puigdemont, will be jailed?

This is unclear at the moment. The Spanish prosecutor is preparing a case for Monday.

The Catalan leader has been sacked by Madrid and parliament has been dissolved. The next step could be to arrest them but Madrid may hold off and take a more gradual wait and see approach.

Hardliners in Mr Rajoy’s government are urging a tough response but moderates warn that could make things worse and play into the separatists hands by making the leaders martyrs to the cause.

The charges would be tough under Spanish law; Puigdemont and others could face up to 25 years in jail.

Who makes the next move?

The next move is really with Madrid.

Article 155 gives the Spanish government all the power it needs. The question now is how will it use those powers: a velvet hand, or an iron fist.

http://ooyala.news.sky.com/k3NnE2ZDE6xLLzs_HbEK3X8-wJ2g6JJf/DOcJ-FxaFrRg4gtDEwOjM3NjowODE7Tz

(c) Sky News 2017: What’s next for Spain? The key questions answered

Comments

comments