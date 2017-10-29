Catalonia’s Declaration of Independence has caused widespread anger amongst many people in the region who want to remain part of Spain.

Polls suggest unionists make up the majority.

Activists are now organising themselves and calling on all Catalan Spaniards to take to the streets on Sunday.

This sector of Catalonia is often referred to as the ‘silent majority’.

They may have been quiet but now they are having to find their voice.

Pro-unity supporters are readying themselves for what they hope will be a massive anti-independence demonstration.

In a small workshop in a suburb of Barcelona they are bundling Catalan and Spanish national flags together; an expression of constitutional unity.

One of the volunteers, Laura Pesqueira, tells me she is angry at how the minority separatist movement has started speaking for the majority.

She said: More than 60% we don’t want independence, there is only 40% that wants this so it’s not normal that we suffer this situation.

The fight back against the separatist narrative is being fought everywhere.

On one of Barcelona’s main shopping avenues, a pro-Spain Catalan civil rights group is handing out leaflets making the case for a unified Spain.

Ferran Brunet, who’s part of the organisation, accuses the independence movement of hijacking the region.

It is not because they are the majority but because they are the best organised and have the loudest voice, he claimed.

Mr Brunet said: The tradition of Catalonia is of also being in favour of better links with Spain. The tradition of Catalonia is to reform Spain, to modernise Spain it is not against.

This is something new the separatist movement is the fruit of the last decades but it is not on the tradition of Catalonia.

There are, though, fears of clashes.

Madrid’s government building in Barcelona is surrounded – National Police are providing a wall of protection.

But central government is gambling that the suspension of autonomy across the region won’t have to last long.

The Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, is hoping the snap election on 21 December will change the dynamic.

The separatists are calling for civil disobedience and general strikes but by holding a poll they now have to either boycott it, or start campaigning.

But Catalonia right now is a very divided place with families, colleagues and neighbours falling out over the Declaration of Independence.

The longer the crisis goes on, of course, the worse those tensions will get.

Madrid is hoping the snap election will give Spain the answer it seeks and bring a rebellious region back into the fold, not through force, but through the power of democracy.

