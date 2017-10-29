Rye House karting track in Hertfordshire is where it all began for Lewis Hamilton, 25 years ago.

At the age of seven, the now three-time world champion spent most of his weekends here.

Now, at the Mexico Grand Prix, he’s on the brink of winning his fourth world title, making him Britain’s most successful Formula One driver, surpassing Sir Jackie Stewart.

Take a stroll around Rye House and there’s no hiding from Hamilton.

The start-finish line sits on Hamilton Straight, a tribute endorsed by the driver himself.

One of Hamilton’s old trophies, helmets and photos of him during his karting days adorn the walls of the clubhouse.

Rye House is a world away from the glamour the 32-year-old how enjoys. But every weekend, hundreds of children turn up with their parents and karts hoping to follow in his footsteps.

Kids as young as five speed around the track at up to 60mph.

‘Do you get scared?’ ‘No’ was the unanimous answer from those I asked.

Daryl Taylor, 12, remembers meeting Hamilton when he came back and visited a few years ago: He’s my idol. I met him when I was eight and we talked and someone asked me whether I thought I could beat him. I said no!

Aston Miller, also 12, was getting ready to practise ahead of Sunday’s London Cup at Rye House.

He (Lewis) won quite a lot of races here – I would like to follow in his footsteps but I’d like to do touring cars first.

Rye House general manager Ryan Musk told Sky News that having a link to someone as successful as Hamilton inspires the next generation:

I think for the children he does (have influence), said Mr Musk.

They’ve got that connection so it’s nice they’re racing on the very circuit where he started his career, so that’s great to see…it certainly helps us!

Stretching around the track are gazebos and tents filled mostly with fathers tinkering with their son’s karts between races.

It’s clear they enjoy the hobby as much, if not more.

The glamour of the Mexico Grand Prix might feel 5,000 miles away, but the passion is just as strong.

