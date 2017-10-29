Heathrow officials are investigating after a USB stick containing confidential data – including the exact route the Queen takes to the airport – was reportedly found in the street.

A total of 76 folders were on the stick, including maps, videos and documents, the Sunday Mirror reported.

None were encrypted or password protected.

The newspaper said it contained details of identification needed to access restricted areas, the location of CCTV cameras, tunnels and escape shafts linked to the Heathrow Express, and a timetable of patrols against terror attacks.

Information about routes and safeguards for cabinet ministers and foreign dignitaries are also said to be on the stick, as well as details of ultrasound systems used to scan the airport and perimeter.

The pocket-sized device was reportedly discovered in the street by an unemployed man who handed it to the Mirror, which then passed it to Heathrow intelligence chiefs.

It is unclear if the security breach had been intentional or due to incompetence, the newspaper said.

A Heathrow spokesperson told Sky News: We have reviewed all of our security plans and are confident that Heathrow remains secure.

We have also launched an internal investigation to understand how this happened and are taking steps to prevent a similar occurrence in future.

The spokesperson added: Heathrow’s top priority is the safety and security of our passengers and colleagues.

The UK and Heathrow have some of the most robust aviation security measures in the world and we remain vigilant to evolving threats by updating our procedures on a daily basis.

There has so far been no comment from authorities on the possibility the data may have been downloaded or shared elsewhere.

The UK terror threat was raised to critical after the Parsons Green Tube bomb in September, and currently stands at severe.

(c) Sky News 2017: Heathrow investigates after security and anti-terror data found on USB stick

