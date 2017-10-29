Katie Taylor became the WBA lightweight world champion after dominating and outclassing Anahi Sanchez at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The Irish sensation boxed supremely, flooring Sanchez in the second, before all three judges scored the fight 99-90 in her favour, making the 31-year-old a world champion in just her seventh pro fight.

The belt was only on the line for Taylor after Sanchez failed to make weight and the former amateur star seized the opportunity in front of a packed Cardiff crowd, adding professional world honours to her 2012 Olympic gold medal.

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, Taylor said: This is a dream come true for me. It wasn’t my best performance, I’m just delighted to be world champion.

I got wild at times and left myself wide open occasionally, it was a very tough fight.This is the start, I would love to unify these belts, I would just also like to thank my team and all the support.

The unbeaten lightweight made a blistering start to the contest, firing home with a ferocious flurry of combinations, destructively landing at ease with both hands in a one-sided opener.

The dominance continued into the next, Taylor’s blurring and eye-catching hands forcing ‘La Indiecita’ on to the back foot.

Taylor then had the former champion down after a devastating left hand to the body left the former champion grimacing on the canvas.

The Argentine defiantly bit down on her gum-shield to survive until the bell.

In the third, Sanchez came out intent on showing why she had previously held the WBA world title, boldly trading leather with Taylor in a cracking round of action.

The Irish star though was still in control, marching forward and applying pressure in the next, sending the 26-year-old’s head snapping back with a torrent of straight shots.

As the fight reached its second half, despite the 31-year-old Taylor being on top, the South American was showing real guts and determination, taking big shots flush on the chin and occasionally replying with her own heavy hands.

A big right hand then almost forced a finish to the fight in the seventh as referee Steve Gray looked on closely with concern.

In the final few rounds, Taylor refused to take her foot off the gas, continuing to shoot home a perfectly-timed and accurate right hand but Sanchez defiantly fought on to hear the final bell.

