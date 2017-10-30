Papers are expected to be lodged at courts in Madrid today levelling possible charges against ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and other separatist leaders.

It is believed offences of rebellion and misuse of public funds are being considered and Mr Puigdemont could be arrested or summonsed to appear at court or face being picked up by police.

It comes at the start of a crucial first working week since Spain imposed direct control on Catalonia and will be a test of how things will function in the region.

Will Mr Puigdemont and other ousted ministers turn up to their offices? Will public servants report for duty?

Will the Mossos – the Catalan police, whose chief was fired at the weekend – obey instruction from Madrid?

Spain’s foreign minister told Sky News he is confident that people will behave responsibly.

Alfonso Dastis said he believes civil servants will carry out their duties and the members of the Mossos will act professionally.

We are confident that the Mossos under the new command will behave responsibly and actually the former mayor (head) of the Mossos has accepted his dismissal and has offered his support to the new commander of the Mossos, who is one of the Mossos himself.

So we are confident that they will do what they are supposed to do – which is to ensure peace and law and order in Catalonia.

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out in a pro-unity rally in Barcelona on Sunday, but organisers put the figure at more than a million.

Separatist supporters have been calling for mass civil disobedience and some have threatened to surround buildings if there is any attempt on Monday to remove Mr Puigdemont or other ousted ministers.

That has raised real concerns about clashes between civilians and the police.

Many people have told Sky News they are willing to risk arrest or jail to protect the man they still regard as their leader.

And Mr Puigdemont himself is showing no sign of stepping aside.

He appeared in a pre-recorded message at the weekend calling for people to continue the fight for independence.

The recording is believed to have been made in Mr Puigdemont’s home town of Girona, where he went after voting in the Catalan parliament to declare independence.

Spain’s government has said Mr Puigdemont and other leaders could be charged with usurping others’ functions if they refuse to comply with their firings.

Madrid moved quickly to take over key government ministries and Spain’s deputy prime minister has assumed the role of Catalan President.

But the central government is entering unchartered territory.

Article 155 of the constitution, which removes autonomy from one of Spain’s largely self-governing regions, has never been invoked before.

It allows a prime minister to use whatever measures they deem necessary to restore order.

Madrid will be feeling its way deciding what powers it needs to use depending on how politicians, workers and people in Catalonia respond to this extraordinary set of circumstances.

