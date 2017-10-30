Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

It follows an alleged incident in a music venue in the city.

Greater Manchester Police said Langley, from Altrincham, will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 28 November.

The charges come after a woman told police she was assaulted at a venue in the Northern Quarter in Manchester at around 1am on 1 October.

The actor’s contract with the ITV show ended on Thursday, a spokesperson told Sky News.

The 34-year-old’s contract was ended after an internal investigation, a source said.

He played the show’s first openly gay character and in a statement released last week described it as the fulfilment of a personal dream.

The Radio Times reported ITV would show episodes and scenes featuring Langley’s character Todd Grimshaw up until 24 December, as these were filmed before an inquiry was launched.

Storylines have been rewritten from that point onwards and he is not filming any new scenes.

