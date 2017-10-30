Ezekiel Elliott ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins 33-19 on Sunday to move into sole possession of second place in the NFC East.

Playing in a driving rainstorm in Washington that made it difficult to hold onto the ball, let alone throw it, Dallas leaned heavily on Elliott – Dak Prescott completed only 14 of his 22 passes for 143 yards.

With another hearing on his potential six-game NFL suspension coming Monday, Elliott carried the ball 33 times, scored twice for the second consecutive game and surpassed 100 yards for the third time in a row.

The Redskins weren’t able to lean on their own run game, with lead back Rob Kelley limited to only 19 yards – and, admittedly, one score – on eight carries.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins struggled to control the football as he carried the offence on his shoulders, fumbling the football and throwing an interception.

The Cowboys took advantage of as many as three turnovers and a blocked field goal return to swing the game in their favour, having trailed 13-7 at one stage in the second quarter.

The game turned when Tyrone Crawford blocked Nick Rose’s field goal attempt and Orlando Scandrick returned it 86 yards to set up a one-yard Elliott TD run two plays later. Instead of the Redskins stretching that lead to 16-7, the Cowboys went up 14-13 and never trailed again.

Signed to fill in for injured kicker Dan Bailey, Mike Nugent was wide left from 49 yards on his first attempt for the Cowboys but shook it off to make field goals from 36, 48, 27 and 37 yards in the second half.

Cousins picked out Josh Doctson for a one-yard TD in the fourth quarter to cut the Cowboys’ lead down to one score, but then an interception return for a touchdown by Byron Jones with 21 seconds left confirmed their victory.

Dallas now move to 4-3 on the season, while Washington slip back to 3-4. Both trail surprise package Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) in the NFC East.

Elsewhere, in the other late game in the NFL….

Texans 38-41 Seahawks

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson passed for a career-best 452 yards and engineered another late comeback to spoil Houston rookie Deshaun Watson’s big day.

Wilson hit tight end Jimmy Graham on an 18-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left, capping an 80-yard drive over the final minute and a half, for his fourth touchdown pass of the game.

Watson also passed for four touchdowns, going 19-for-30 for a season-best 402 yards, but also threw three interceptions as Houston (3-4) ultimately went down to Seattle (5-2) in a thriller.

