Freshwater Man Arrested Months After Failing To Appear In Court

A Freshwater man has been arrested months after failing to appear in court on the Isle of Wight.

In August, Hampshire Constabulary issued an appeal for information to find Luciano Dent, 30, from Monks Lane.

He was detained in Dorset this morning (Monday).

In January, he had been standing trial at Isle of Wight Crown Court on three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal and one of burglary.

When he failed to appear in court, he was found guilty in his absence.

The matter will be referred to the Isle of Wight Court.

Comments

comments