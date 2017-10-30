Hampshire Police Investigation Into Isle Of Wight Businesses

Hampshire Constabulary says it is investigating an allegation of “financial irregularities” against the Isle of Wight-based companies VIP Solutions Ltd and VIP Cottages Ltd.

The police force says it has received a referral from Action Fraud (the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre) and that there is an ongoing investigation.

Hampshire Constabulary says the Newport-based companies provided house-keeping and short term letting services for a property in Ryde.

In August, Isle of Wight Radio reported that a mainland company had contacted owners to tell them that VIP Cottages Ltd had effectively ceased trading and that it had been given the authority to operate the business instead.

