British driver Lewis Hamilton has secured his fourth Formula One world championship.

His victory came despite a collision with rival Sebastian Vettel on the first lap of the Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton, 32, is now the most successful British F1 driver ever, passing 70s great Sir Jackie Stewart’s three world titles.

In Mexico City, Hamilton fought back from last place to eventually finish ninth, while the German, who started on pole, came fourth in the race.

Vettel was left unable to secure enough points to hold out any hope of winning the championship.

Hamilton now has an unassailable lead of 56 points with two races, worth a total of 50, remaining.

The British driver, who started the race in third place, and Vettel collided on the opening lap and Hamilton suffered a puncture when the Ferrari’s front wing hit Hamilton’s rear right tyre.

Did he hit me deliberately? the Mercedes driver asked over the team radio.

The stewards decided that no investigation was necessary.

In Mexico City, 20-year-old Max Verstappen claimed the third grand prix of his career and second of the season. The Red Bull driver won the race by an impressive 20 seconds.

Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished second at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen third.

An emotional Hamilton completed a warm-down lap with the Union Flag in his hand.

I’d like to say a big thanks to everyone in this team, he said over the team radio.

What you’ve done the past couple of years is just remarkable. I’m just so grateful for all your hard work this year. God bless you.

Hamilton’s victory brings him level with Vettel and Alain Prost in the all-time leaders’ board of championship winners.

Only Michael Schumacher, who won a record-breaking seven titles, and five-time champion Juan Manuel Fangio, remain ahead of him.

Hamilton has won nine grand prix so far this season, fighting back after falling 25 points adrift of Vettel at one stage.

He won his first title in 2008, becoming the youngest-ever world champion with McLaren.

Sebastian Vettel subsequently became the youngest-ever champion in 2010, beating Hamilton by only a few months.

Hamilton won further titles in 2014, 2015, and 2017 with Mercedes.

