People have been warned not to approach a Eurasian lynx that has escaped from a wildlife park in Wales.

Lillith is said not to pose a danger to humans, but Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in Ceredigion said the public should stay away from the wild cat as police help track her down.

There have never been any recorded attacks of a lynx on a human, but they are a wild animal with sharp teeth and claws and will attack if cornered or trapped, said a statement on Facebook.

If you spot her, please don’t approach her. Phone the police or contact the zoo straight away.

We have fully-trained keepers on hand to deal with the situation.

The wildlife park described Lillith as tan and white, with dark spots on her back and legs.

She has a thick stubby tail which is tan at the base and has a black tip, and is around twice the size of a domestic cat.

A park spokeswoman said the lynx had been spotted by a police helicopter on Sunday evening but they would have to wait until Monday to pinpoint her again.

Lynx can travel about 12 miles in a day, but the zoo says chances are she hasn’t gone too far.

We’ll be putting out camera traps around the perimeter of the zoo, said the spokeswoman.

Once we learn her location and follow her trail pattern we can set up monitored traps to catch her.

(c) Sky News 2017: Lynx on the loose after escape from wildlife park

