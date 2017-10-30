Hampshire Constabulary has released an image of a man it wants to talk to as it investigates an allegation of sexual assault in Freshwater earlier this month (October).

According to officers, at around 3pm on 20 October, a man walked through an open back door into a kitchen. He confronted a woman and sexually assaulted her. Officers says the victim did not recognise the man, but he knew her name.

It is believed that he walked off across the field behind the Isle of Wight Sports Centre.

The woman described him as:

White.

Aged in his early thirties.

He was of slim build and had a long, thin face.

He was between 5ft 11ins and 6ft tall.

He had brown eyes.

He was wearing a hooded top, jeans, and a baseball cap

Investigating officer DC Adam Gamble said:

“We have prepared this e-fit as part of our investigation which is progressing. There have been no subsequent reports about a similar individual in the area. I’d urge anyone who has any concerns to speak to one of these officers or to call us on 101.”

