Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, has been charged with conspiracy against the US as part of the Russia inquiry.

He’s facing a total of 12 charges, which also include conspiracy to launder money and of being an unregistered against of a foreign country.

His former colleague and business associate Rick Gates is facing the same charges.

Mr Manafort served as campaign manager as part of Mr Trump’s election team from June to August 2016.

He handed himself in to the Washington field office of the FBI on Monday morning. Mr Gates is also expected to surrender to authorities.

US intelligence agencies concluded in January that Russia interfered in the election to try and help Mr Trump defeat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

This interference included a campaign of hacking, the release of embarrassing emails and the publication on social media of propaganda to discredit Mrs Clinton’s campaign.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether the Kremlin colluded with Mr Trump – something both sides deny.

The first charges were approved by a federal grand jury on Friday but were sealed until Monday morning.

Congress is also looking into allegations of collusion between Trump associates and Russia.

The President fired off a series of furious tweets on Sunday, insisting the real story was alleged links between Russia and Mrs Clinton.

