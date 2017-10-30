Lewis Hamilton has become Britain’s most successful F1 driver after winning his fourth world championship.

Hamilton secured his fourth title at the Mexican Grand Prix with the feat taking him clear of three-time world champion Sir Jackie Stewart on the roll-call of British F1 champions.

Hamilton’s fourth championship also makes him only the fifth driver in F1 to reach the landmark, after Juan Manuel Fangio, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

Schumacher won seven world titles, Fangio five, and Prost and Vettel four.

Only Schumacher has secured more race wins than the Mercedes driver, who broke F1’s all-time record for most positions earlier in the season.

What have people in F1 said about Hamilton’s achievements?

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff: It is just a matter of time that people will say he is on track to being the best driver that has ever existed.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso: In a way I am happy that Lewis gets this fourth title. I think Lewis has had a better racing career (than Vettel).

Williams driver Felipe Massa: Lewis is definitely one of the best drivers in the history of Formula 1. You cannot really take him away or in a different level compared to Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna. He’s there.

Former McLaren team-mate and 2009 champion Jenson Button: He’s probably the most gifted driver that’s ever driven a Formula 1 car.

Force India driver Sergio Perez: Lewis is the best driver on the grid. Lewis is something special.

Williams chief technical officer Paddy Lowe: I worked with him from 2007 until 2016, so this is the only year l haven’t worked with him and I only observe from a distance, but it looks to me like the best season he has ever driven.

