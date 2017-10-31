A man has been detained by police after a chase in Bembridge this evening (Tuesday).

Hampshire Constabulary says one male has been stopped by police for a number of offences.

These include dangerous driving, driving without insurance, failing to stop and possession – or under the influence – of drugs.

Male detained for dangerous driving, no insurance, failing to stop and drugs following a pursuit in Bembridge. Vehicle recovered. #IOW 20714 pic.twitter.com/dapMEYStP0 — Hants Response Cops (@HCResponseCops) October 31, 2017

The vehicle is being recovered and the man has been detained by officers.

