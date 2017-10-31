A man has been detained by police after a chase in Bembridge this evening (Tuesday).
Hampshire Constabulary says one male has been stopped by police for a number of offences.
These include dangerous driving, driving without insurance, failing to stop and possession – or under the influence – of drugs.
Male detained for dangerous driving, no insurance, failing to stop and drugs following a pursuit in Bembridge. Vehicle recovered. #IOW 20714 pic.twitter.com/dapMEYStP0
— Hants Response Cops (@HCResponseCops) October 31, 2017
The vehicle is being recovered and the man has been detained by officers.