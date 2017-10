Popular Isle of Wight butchers – Hamiltons Fine Foods – has announced it will cease trading at the end of today (Tuesday).

Proprietor, Kerry Gustar, says it has been an ‘extremely heartbreaking and difficult decision to make’.

The company says the cost of meat and other produce at supermarkets has contributed to the closure of the business.

Hamiltons is holding a meat sale at its Daish Way premises in Newport today and has thanked loyal customers for their support over the last few decades.

