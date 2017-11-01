Scroll down for update

Water had been seen leaking over the lower section of the High Street earlier today, near to the Guildhall.

A Southern Water spokesperson has told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We can confirm our specialist leakage technician is on site and work to repair the burst main on Newport High Street will start later this evening. We have timed this in order to minimise disruption to local businesses and enable us to carry out this work as quickly and safely as possible.

“We have applied for a road closure order to protect drivers and our workers while this work is completed.

“We’re working hard to ensure a constant supply of water, but we’ll communicate directly with customers if this situation changes. As work is taking place out of hours, customers can check out our incident pages on our website for the latest updates and information at www.southernwater.co.uk

“We’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we carry out these vital repairs.”