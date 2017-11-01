Ofsted inspectors have decided Carisbrooke College still ‘Requires Improvement’.

The inspection took place on October 3 and has been published this morning (Wednesday).

Ofsted inspectors have highlighted a number of failings, which are said to have not been addressed since the last inspection, which also decided the school ‘requires improvement’ after a visit on 25 January this year (2017).

The report says leaders have not accurately assessed the strengths and weaknesses of the school, don’t monitor the impact of their planned improvements on pupils’ progress and teaching learning and assessment is inconsistent across subjects.

Inspectors have also decided pupils don’t learn consistently well because the quality of teaching is too variable. Staff do not plan precisely enough for the

needs of pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities.

The report highlights how pupils’ outcomes in science need to improve and that the pace of learning in lessons is too slow.

Most-able pupils are said to not be challenged enough and therefore aren’t reaching their full potential.

Reading was also an issue for inspectors – staff at the school aren’t promoting reading enough, with many pupils without easy access to materials.

Behaviour isn’t being managed consistently enough, according to inspectors, leading to it disrupting other pupils’ learning.

In terms of attendance, it’s below the national average, but the number of pupils persistently absent is decreasing.

The Ofsted report does highlight some strengths, though. School leaders are said to be ambitious for pupils and determined to improve their school.

Achievements in English, maths and history are improving, with exam results around the national average.

The majority of parents responding to the online questionnaire said their child is well looked-after.

You can read the report in full here.

