The terror attack in lower Manhattan, close to the 9/11 memorial, was over quickly when uniformed officers shot the suspect.

This is how the atrocity unfolded:

:: At 3.05pm local time, a man in a rented Home Depot pickup truck drove onto the bicycle path on the West Side Highway at Houston Street.

:: The man drove southbound, striking pedestrians and cyclists.

:: At Chambers Street, he drove off the path and back into the road, smashing into the side of a school bus. Two adults and two children on the bus were injured.

:: The man got out of the truck, brandishing two guns, later revealed to be a paintball gun and a pellet gun.

:: He made a statement, reportedly shouting Allahu Akbar in the street and running erratically amongst the traffic.

:: Uniformed police officers who had been stationed close by arrived on the scene, confronted the man and shot him in the abdomen. He was handcuffed and lay on his side while two officers prepared to take him to hospital.

:: Six of the victims – all male – were confirmed dead at the scene.

:: Two others were taken to hospital in traumatic arrest but died soon afterwards.

:: The perpetrator is believed to be Sayfullo Saipov. Originally from Uzbekistan, the 29-year-old has been living in Tampa, Florida. He has been taken to hospital and his injuries are not life threatening.

http://ooyala.news.sky.com/tvaWQ4ZDE6XtGQ5tPJWMyS5ItQff2CBc/DOcJ-FxaFrRg4gtDEwOjM3NjowODE7Tz

(c) Sky News 2017: How the Manhattan terror attack unfolded

Comments

comments