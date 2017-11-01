MP Supports Bid To Regulate Isle Of Wight’s “Crack-Cocaine-Like” Gambling Machines

The gambling industry has taken £19 million pounds from the Isle of Wight economy since 2008, according to the Island’s MP.

Scroll down for video

Bob Seely is backing a government consultation over plans to lower the stakes on 55 fixed odds betting terminals on the Isle of Wight, as part of a country-wide move.

Mr Seely is accusing the industry of being “addicted” to the profits made by its machines, which are found inside bookmakers and gambling shops.

The government is considering lowering the stakes on fixed odds betting terminals from £100 to just £2.

Mr Seely said:

“These machines are incredibly damaging – they are the crack cocaine of the gambling world and they are damaging lives on the Island. “The consultation must really address issues of problem gambling and toughen up the regulation for betting companies, who are making vast profits. Other measures to restrict advertising and access to gambling online for under 18s, for example, are welcome. “My view remains more needs to be done by government on this issue.”

Comments

comments