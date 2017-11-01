Sudden Closure Of Popular Cowes Curry House Saffron

A popular Indian restaurant in Cowes High Street has closed suddenly and a notice has appeared that warns anyone found inside the shop will face prosecution.

Saffron Flavours Of India has closed its doors and an investigation is underway.

The curry house, at 107 Cowes High Street, is accused of employing a number of staff who had apparently outstayed their visas, following a raid on the business.

In a statement the Home Office has said it does not give a running commentary on specific cases.

However it has told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Acting on intelligence, Immigration Enforcement visited Saffron Flavours of India, on High Street, Cowes on Thursday 10 August. Officers encountered three Bangladeshi men, aged 28, 33 and 53, who had overstayed their visas. The business (Cushboo Cowes Limited) was served with a notice warning that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker found may be imposed unless evidence is provided that appropriate right to work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document.”

