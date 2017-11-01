Warrington will host reigning champions Leeds in the first Sky Live match of the Super League season, with beaten finalists Castleford in action the following day.

The season starts on Thursday, February 1 and Sky Sports will show all 12 teams in the opening month of the competition, which also includes newly-promoted Hull KR facing Leeds and Catalans in weeks two and three of the season.

Next year will also see the hotly anticipated return of the Hull derby, as the two sides go head-to-head on 30 March and are then part of a super line-up across the Magic Weekend in May, where Sky Sports will show all 12 teams in action.

Head of Sky Sports Rugby League, Neville Smith, said: We can’t wait to get on the road once more and deliver another exciting season of the Super League.

The sport grows from strength to strength and with Sky Sports there every step of the way, we’ll be sure to capture the highs, lows and unpredictability of a new season, capping it all off with the 21st Grand Final on 13 October.

Sky Sports Rugby League presenter Brian Carney added: Last season threw up some unexpected plot lines, but one thing is for sure, this year will be full of exciting stories!

I expect Wigan to come back with a vengeance, Leeds will want to prove yet again they are the stand-out team and Castleford will want to repeat the brilliance of 2017 and overcome the Grand Final loss. I can’t wait to see everyone back in action.

Sky Sports Live Super League fixtures for February & March:

Thurs 01 February Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Fri 02 February St. Helens v Castleford Tigers

Thurs 08 February Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR

Fri 09 February Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils

Thurs 15 February Hull KR v Catalans Dragons

Fri 16 February Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves

Fri 23 February Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

Sat 24 February Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

Thurs 01 March Hull KR v Castleford Tigers

Fri 02 March Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants

Thurs 08 March Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Fri 09 March Warrington Wolves v St. Helens

Thurs 15 March Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

Fri 16 March St. Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Thurs 22 March Widnes Vikings v Salford Red Devils

Fri 23 March Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Thurs 29 March Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

Fri 30 March Hull KR v Hull FC

Fri 30 March St. Helens v Wigan Warriors

The regular season schedule of Thursday and Friday night fixtures will be played out on Sky Sports Action and Arena channels, while Sky Sports News will bring fans updates, interviews and features from across the league on channel 409, all complemented by weekly rugby league programming including Super League Full Time and our comprehensive digital offering on the Sky Sports app and skysports.com.

(c) Sky News 2017: Warrington host Leeds in opening Sky Live match of 2018 Super League season

Comments

comments