There are delays on cross-Solent travel this morning.

*Update 11:45

Wightlink say all of its services have returned to normal.

looks like we're all back on time on all routes now – sorry for the foggy morning! 🙂 — Wightlink Travel (@WightlinkTravel) November 2, 2017

*Updated 11:04

Red Jet has now returned back to timetable, we apologise for any inconvenience the earlier delays caused to your journey. — RF Service News (@RF_Travel_News) November 2, 2017

There are up to 2 hour delays on Red Funnel’s vehicle ferry.

Vehicle Ferry delayed by 1hr 30mins to 2hrs due to reduced visibility. We are working to reduce delays and apologise for any inconvenience. — RF Service News (@RF_Travel_News) November 2, 2017

*Updated 10:22

Wightlink’s Portsmouth to Fishbourne route is running around 25 minutes late due to fog.

Fog is pretty clear now so we'll be working hard to get back on track! Just the P-F ferry that's still running about 25 minutes behind — Wightlink Travel (@WightlinkTravel) November 2, 2017

Its Lymington to Yarmouth service is said to be back on time after earlier delays due to the weather conditions.

Pleased to say our Lymington – Yarmouth service is back on time! 🙂 — Wightlink Travel (@WightlinkTravel) November 2, 2017

*Updated 09:31

Red Funnel’s vehicle ferries are delayed by an hour due to reduced visibility.

Vehicle Ferry delayed by 60 minutes due to reduced visibility. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to your journey — RF Service News (@RF_Travel_News) November 2, 2017

Wightlink’s Portsmouth to Fishbourne route is delayed by 20 minutes.

The Lymington to Yarmouth route is delayed up to 25 minutes due to fog.

Sorry, our Lym – Yar route is up to 25 mins delayed due to fog. Pls check in on time as we work to make this time back. — Wightlink Travel (@WightlinkTravel) November 2, 2017

**The Lymington to Yarmouth car ferry is now running on time.

