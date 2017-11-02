There are delays on cross-Solent travel this morning.

*Update 11:45

Wightlink say all of its services have returned to normal.

*Updated 11:04

There are up to 2 hour delays on Red Funnel’s vehicle ferry.

 

 

A view of the fog over East Cowes and Cowes this morning.
Paul Gibsons tweeted us this from onboard Red Funnel’s 9am service from Southampton to East Cowes.

*Updated 10:22

Wightlink’s Portsmouth to Fishbourne route is running around 25 minutes late due to fog.

Its Lymington to Yarmouth service is said to be back on time after earlier delays due to the weather conditions.

 

 

*Updated 09:31

Red Funnel’s vehicle ferries are delayed by an hour due to reduced visibility.

Wightlink’s Portsmouth to Fishbourne route is delayed by 20 minutes.

The Lymington to Yarmouth route is delayed up to 25 minutes due to fog.

**The Lymington to Yarmouth car ferry is now running on time.

