“Gross Systemic Neglect” Caused Death Of Isle Of Wight Baby Finds Coroner

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s Chief Nurse has said improvements will continue to be made following the death of a baby at St Mary’s Hospital in Newport. Yesterday (Wednesday) the Isle of Wight Coroner found Elliot Williams had died, shortly after he was born, as a result of “gross systemic neglect.”

Coroner Caroline Sumeray held a two-day inquest in Newport, almost two years after Elliot died. He had suffered a lack of oxygen to his brain, and a number of staff at the hospital failed to act quickly enough to save him, the inquest heard.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s Chief Nurse, Dr Barbara Stuttle, who is the Trust’s newly appointed Director of Nursing and Quality, said it had been shown that the Trust had failed the two new parents and their baby boy, in December 2015.

In a statement released by the Trust, Dr Stuttle said:

“This was a serious incident which we are very sorry about and we have expressed our deepest sympathies and apologised to Elliot’s family. The Trust co-operated fully with the Coroner to ensure the full facts were made known. We will be implementing all the recommendations made by the Coroner. “Since this tragic event we have changed and improved practice over the last year and we are committed to continuing to learn to ensure services are safe for patients. We believe that the changes we have made to practice since then ensure that babies and mothers are as safe as possible in the Maternity Unit at St. Mary’s.”

