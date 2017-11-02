The annual residents recycling and waste survey is an opportunity for householders to make suggestions for improvements, or ideas, on how we can reduce our waste and recycle more on the Island.

The survey, in partnership with Amey, is now open until Friday 15 December 2017.

Your feedback can be completed online here, or via a paper version available from County Hall reception area, libraries and council help centres.

Once the closing date for the survey has passed, the information will be collated and used to monitor the current service operation and identify where improvements could be made to services.

Completed hard copies should be returned before 15 December 2017 to:

Waste Management

County Hall

High Street

Newport

Isle of Wight PO30 1UD