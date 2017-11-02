Isle Of Wight’s Damien Nettles Remembered After 1996 Disappearance

The family and friends of Damien Nettles are marking another year since he disappeared without a trace, after a night out on the Isle of Wight.

The last confirmed sighting of the then 16-year-old was on CCTV footage at Yorkie’s fish and chip shop on Cowes High Street, in 1996.

In June, Damien’s face appeared on national television during a Britain’s Got Talent performance by the Missing People Choir.

Those who knew Damien continue to appeal for information about what happened to him.

A website acts as the point of contact for information.

