A man has been injured after a motorcycle and a police car were involved in a crash in East Cowes this morning (Thursday).

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, emergency services were called to Whippingham Road just after 6.30am.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service said a man in his 20s was taken to hospital.

A Hamsphire Constabulary spokesperson said:

“We were called at 6.36am to reports of a motorcycle which had skidded and hit the front of a police car on Whippingham Road, East Cowes. “The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not life-threatening. “The police car sustained minor damage.”

Comments

comments